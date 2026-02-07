Trending topics:
NBA

Where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live in the USA: 2025/2026 NBA regular season

Los Angeles Lakers take on Golden State Warriors in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season game. Find out here all the details on when, where, and how to catch this game live in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
LeBron James and Jaxson Hayes of the Los Angeles Lakers
© Ishika Samant/Getty ImagesLeBron James and Jaxson Hayes of the Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will face each other in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season game. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, this matchup promises nonstop action. Don’t miss a moment—check here for game times and streaming details to watch it live!

[Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors online in the US on Fubo]

One of the NBA’s must-watch games this weekend adds another chapter to a historic rivalry, as the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers meet with playoff positioning at stake and Stephen Curry and LeBron James headlining the showdown.

Golden State come in off a critical win over Phoenix Suns to boost its top-six hopes, while the Lakers carry a two-game winning streak as they look to keep climbing the Western Conference standings behind LeBron’s leadership.

Advertisement

When will the Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors match be played?

Los Angeles Lakers take on Golden State Warriors this Saturday, February 7, in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season gameThe game will start at 8:30 PM (ET).

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors – Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors – Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Advertisement
Warriors’ Steve Kerr breaks silence on the Jonathan Kuminga trade to Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis

see also

Warriors’ Steve Kerr breaks silence on the Jonathan Kuminga trade to Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM
CT: 7:30 PM
MT: 6:30 PM
PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 NBA regular season matchup between Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in the USA on Fubo. Other options: NBA League Pass, ABC.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Luka Doncic’s status vs Warriors in jeopardy as insider shares Lakers star’s injury update
NBA

Luka Doncic’s status vs Warriors in jeopardy as insider shares Lakers star’s injury update

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo has two preferred offseason destinations and does not rule out Lakers
NBA

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo has two preferred offseason destinations and does not rule out Lakers

Lakers miss out on Cavaliers’ intended player in major three-team blockbuster trade
NBA

Lakers miss out on Cavaliers’ intended player in major three-team blockbuster trade

Shedeur Sanders former coach might get in a tug of war with Browns over future contracts
NFL

Shedeur Sanders former coach might get in a tug of war with Browns over future contracts

Better Collective Logo