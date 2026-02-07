Where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live in the USA: 2025/2026 NBA regular season

Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will face each other in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season game. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, this matchup promises nonstop action. Don’t miss a moment—check here for game times and streaming details to watch it live!

One of the NBA’s must-watch games this weekend adds another chapter to a historic rivalry, as the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers meet with playoff positioning at stake and Stephen Curry and LeBron James headlining the showdown.

Golden State come in off a critical win over Phoenix Suns to boost its top-six hopes, while the Lakers carry a two-game winning streak as they look to keep climbing the Western Conference standings behind LeBron’s leadership.

When will the Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors match be played?

Los Angeles Lakers take on Golden State Warriors this Saturday, February 7, in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season game. The game will start at 8:30 PM (ET).

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors – Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 NBA regular season matchup between Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in the USA on Fubo. Other options: NBA League Pass, ABC.