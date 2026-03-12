Warriors’ Steve Kerr criticizes himself after loss vs Bulls at Chase Center without Curry and Butler

The Golden State Warriors suffered a loss against the Chicago Bulls at the Chase Center after overtime during the NBA regular season. Following the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke during an interview on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard and Dibs” show, where he offered a self-critical assessment and explained that he tried to lift the spirits of his players amid the difficult absences of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

“I’m just trying to really fire the guys up,” Kerr told hosts Mark Willard and Dan Dibley. “We were, I thought, demoralized at times [against Chicago]. The Bulls had a big run at the end of the second quarter and I could just feel the air leaving our balloon.”

“Without Steph, without Jimmy, I think I have to take on more responsibility, just keeping the guys’ spirits up, that sort of thing. So, that’s probably what you were looking at.” Kerr said this after responding to a question about his animated reaction to a three-pointer from Kristaps Porzingis late in the third quarter of Tuesday night’s home loss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The absences of Butler and Curry take their toll

Curry has missed the last 15 games due to a persistent runner’s knee injury and will miss at least 10 more following the latest injury update, while continuing to work toward his return.

Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler of the Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

Butler, meanwhile, tore his right ACL on January 19, which ended his season. The Warriors have not won consecutive games since then, forcing Kerr to try everything possible to revive the team’s campaign.

Advertisement

see also Is LeBron James playing tonight for Lakers vs Bulls on Mar. 12 at Crypto.com Arena?

Kerr and the Warriors miss the duo

The absence of Curry and Butler has clearly been felt across the roster. The Warriors are currently relying on a lineup featuring Gui Santos, Draymond Green, Al Horford, Will Richard or Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski, as seen in their most recent game at Chase Center against the Bulls. This group has struggled with inconsistency and frequent changes due to injuries and tactical adjustments.

Advertisement

That situation has created further problems, as the starting rotations continue to change. At times, players such as De Anthony Melton, Quinten Post and Pat Spencer have been involved, while Porzingis, who arrived to reinforce the defensive area and the paint, has yet to make a significant impact due to injuries.

Golden State banked enough early-season wins to keep the team a level above the bottom of the NBA Western Conference and in line for a potential play-in tournament berth. However, as Kerr acknowledged, any ambitions beyond that remain unlikely without his two best players available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’re just at a place where our margin for error is really slim,” Kerr told Willard and Dibley. “Very frustrating, but our guys are playing hard and competing and giving [themselves] a chance every night. But there’s no doubt [Curry and Butler]…we needed them and we didn’t get them, so it puts us in a tough spot.”

SurveyWill the Warriors make it to the play-in tournament without Curry and Butler? Will the Warriors make it to the play-in tournament without Curry and Butler? already voted 0 people