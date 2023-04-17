Phoenix Suns will host Los Angeles Clippers for the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Phoenix Suns will play against Los Angeles Clippers in what will be the Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The series began in a very surprising way between these two teams. Although it always happens that the duels between the 4th and 5th in the conference are even and either of them can win, in this case the big favorites to advance to the conference semifinals are the Phoenix Suns.

However, in the first game they received a heavy blow by losing 115-110. Of course nothing is defined yet, but they must do everything possible so that the series goes to Los Angeles 1-1. On the Clippers side, their mission is to repeat the performance of a few days ago and take a victory that would leave the series 2-0, in other words, very favorable to them.

When will Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona will take place this Tuesday, April 18 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns can be watched in the United States on DirecTV Stream(5-day free trial). Other option: TNT.

