LeBron vs Magic Johnson: NBA legend Pat Riley chooses between Heat's Big Three and Showtime Lakers

Miami Heat president Pat Riley is one of the most influential figures in NBA history. As a player, coach, and executive, he has been involved in nearly 25% of all NBA Finals and has earned multiple championships in each role. Riley left an indelible mark as head coach of the Showtime Lakers, a legendary team led by Magic Johnson, and later played a key role in building Miami’s Big Three with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. But when asked to choose between his two iconic teams, he didn’t hesitate.

“Your Heat vs. your Lakers at their peak, who wins?” a fan asked Riley during an interview on The OGs Show, the podcast hosted by Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller. “I’ll be very honest with you,” Pat replied. “I think the ‘Showtime’ team of Scott, Cooper, Magic, Worthy, and Kareem. Those five guys.”

Riley was referring to the legendary Los Angeles Lakers squad of the 1980s, a team that dominated the NBA with four championships and three additional Finals appearances. Magic Johnson was the star of that era, winning MVP and Finals MVP multiple times. Alongside him, players like Byron Scott, Michael Cooper, and James Worthy contributed to the Lakers’ success. However, it was another player who Riley highlighted as the key to their dominance.

“It would be hard for any other five to beat them. I say this because of the greatness of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar,” explained the former Lakers coach. Delving into what made the legendary center so dominant, Riley added, “He was the one guy you could not guard. You could double him, but you could not stop him.”

Earvin Magic Johnson (center) drives to the basket, next to him from left Kareem Abdul Jabbar (both Los Angeles) – NBA 1984 1985, Los Angeles Lakers – Atlanta Hawks 120:111, Los Angeles.

Finally, when imagining how this showdown between two of the most iconic teams in Lakers and Heat history might unfold, Pat Riley felt it would be a close battle. “It’d be a great series and I’d go seven with it. Whoever’s got the home-court advantage would probably win.”

Both teams defined an era

The Showtime Lakers were more than just a team; they revolutionized the way basketball was perceived by fans. Their dominance on the court and high-octane style of play helped reshape the NBA’s identity, turning it into a global entertainment product in addition to a competitive sport. The Lakers’ flashy performances and star-studded lineup captured the imagination of fans worldwide, cementing their place in NBA history.

Similarly, the Miami Heat’s Big Three—LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade—defined the modern era of superteams. With their pairing in 2010, the Heat went on to win two NBA championships (2012 and 2013) and appeared in two additional Finals. The Heat’s dominance during that period is still remembered as one of the most impressive runs in NBA history.

Riley’s impact on both franchises

Pat Riley’s contributions to the NBA have not gone unnoticed. This year, the Miami Heat honored him by naming the court at Kaseya Center after him, acknowledging his monumental impact as both a head coach and team president. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers, recognizing his transformative role in the franchise’s history, recently announced plans to build a statue of Riley on Star Plaza outside Crypto.com Arena.

Whether in Miami or Los Angeles, Riley’s legacy continues to resonate in the NBA, leaving an indelible mark on two of the most successful franchises in league history.