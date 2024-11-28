WNBA News: Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum reveals why she withdrew from Unrivaled

Kelsey Plum, the talented guard from the Las Vegas Aces, has decided to forego participation in the inaugural season of Unrivaled. The 30-year-old All-Star cited the need for rest and recovery as her reason for opting out.

“I’ve decided to not take part in the inaugural season of Unrivaled in order to take some more time for myself this offseason,” Plum shared on Instagram. “I appreciate the league understanding and being so accommodating. I wish the league and all of the players nothing but the best and I’m excited to watch!”

Plum’s absence leaves a significant gap in the Laces’ roster, which also includes notable players like Kayla McBride, Alyssa Thomas, Courtney Williams, Kate Martin, and Stefanie Dolson.

With Plum’s decision, the league now faces the challenge of filling three roster spots across all six teams. Other notable players, such as Caitlin Clark and A’Ja Wilson, have also declined invitations to participate in Unrivaled.

Despite these setbacks, the league remains optimistic about its future. With a star-studded lineup featuring players like Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, Angel Reese, Arike Ogunbowale, Aliyah Boston, Jewell Loyd, Dearica Hamby, Kahleah Copper, and Brittney Griner, Unrivaled aims to redefine women’s basketball and attract new fans.

Unrivaled promises to revolutionize the game

The 3-on-3 league Unrivaled was co-created by New York Liberty’s Stewart and Minnesota Lynx’s Collier. It has promised some of the biggest salaries in the women’s game, averaging $250,000, as well as other benefits.

Unrivaled will follow an eight week season, in which there will also be a 1-on-1 championship. The league will start on January 17th in Miami, with training camp beginning on January 2nd. Viewers can enjoy the matches on TNT and streamed on Max.

