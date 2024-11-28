WNBA news: Angel Reese's honest take when asked about Caitlin Clark's rivalry

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark were two of the most talked about rookies during the past WNBA season. In a new conversation with Speedy Morman for Complex, Reese reflected on their relationship on the court and how the media depicted them.

“I think it’s just competition. It’s been a competition since college. Being able to play against Caitlin, who I’ve been playing against since we were probably in eighth or ninth grade. We both were really competitive,” she said.

“Obviously social media is going to put two women against each other, and I think it’s just been able to be something that is negative but also positive. I think it shines light on women’s basketball so I’ll take that as being able to be the person that gets the hate, but I know that at the end of the day I’m growing women’s basketball and helping women’s basketball,” she explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked if Clark’s fans “cross the line”, she replied: “I don’t think it’s just her fans, I think it’s fans in general,” Reese said. “People don’t realize at the end of the day, we’re human. You guys watch us. Knowing that, it’s just basketball. I promise you, it’s just basketball. I don’t have any hard feelings towards her. She doesn’t have any hard feelings towards me, but yeah, it gets crazy sometimes.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While “the Clark effect” has been celebrated for bringing new interest from fans to the WNBA, many players have also complained about the growing online abuse they have faced during the past season. However, Reese is known for being straightforward and not tolerating disrespectful comments.

Advertisement

see also WNBA News: Sky star Angel Reese's sharp response to troll criticizing her layups

Clark’s and Reese’s impressive rookie seasons

Reese and Clark’s rookie seasons were marked by intense competition. The two faced off four times, with Clark’s Fever emerging victorious in three of those matchups. Reese averaged an impressive 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game, leading the league in rebounds and becoming the only rookie to achieve a double-double average.

Clark, on the other hand, showcased her scoring and playmaking abilities, averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. She broke the WNBA’s single-season records for assists and points by a rookie, leading the Fever to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Advertisement