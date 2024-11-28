NBA News: Miami Heat provide update on Jimmy Butler after early exit in game vs Hornets

The Miami Heat have faced a season marked by both struggles and sudden flashes of brilliance during the 2024-25 NBA campaign. Their 8-8 record highlights the inconsistency that has plagued them so far. However, their most recent performance was a hard-fought 98-94 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center, where Jimmy Butler had to leave the court early.

Butler‘s exit in the third quarter raised concerns among fans. The small forward experienced physical issues during the game, which ultimately led to his absence for the final period as the Heat fought to maintain a lead that had once reached 20 points.

Jimmy was seen on the bench with a heating pad on his back, and head coach Erik Spoelstra later confirmed that Butler had been dealing with a “tight back,” which kept him from finishing the game.

This sparked concerns about Butler’s physical condition, especially with the Heat set to face the Toronto Raptors on Friday. However, the team moved quickly to provide reassurance. Through an official update on their X (formerly Twitter) account, the Heat stated: “Jimmy Butler (back tightness) is listed as probable to play in tomorrow night’s game vs. the Raptors.”

This update is a welcome relief for the Heat, as Butler has already missed multiple games earlier in the season due to various physical issues, which had affected both his performance and the team’s overall results. Fortunately, it seems his back issue won’t keep him sidelined for an extended period.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler

Quiet night for Butler

Jimmy Butler’s back issues were likely a contributing factor to his subdued performance during the Heat’s win over the Charlotte Hornets. The star forward played just 25 minutes and recorded a modest 6 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists — well below his usual contributions.

Butler’s lack of impact was especially noticeable in the first half. By the middle of the second quarter, all of his stats were still at zero, and his first shot attempt came just four minutes before halftime. While he remained engaged on the floor, his limited production clearly reflected the discomfort he was feeling.

What did Spoelstra say about Miami’s win?

After the game, head coach Erik Spoelstra addressed the win and offered some candid thoughts on his team’s performance. While the Heat secured the victory, he acknowledged that there was room for improvement. “When we got up 20, then it became about managing that lead and trying to build on that,” Spoelstra said. “We weren’t able to do that.”

However, Erik also praised his team’s ability to execute in the final minutes, a trait that has become somewhat of a theme for the Heat this season. “I guess it’s seven out of 11 (games) that have come down to the last shot — not just the last possession, but the last shot. So it was good to see us have to execute under duress down the stretch on both sides of the floor.”