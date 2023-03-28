Chicago Bulls will receive Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will visit Chicago Bulls in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

After meeting this Saturday at the Crypto.com Arena, these two rivals will meet for the second and last time this regular season. The situation of both of them did not change much from what it was just a few days ago when the aforementioned game took place.

On the Chicago Bulls side, they are still in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, but they are closely followed by several teams, the Indiana Pacers being the closest. On the side of the Los Angeles Lakers, they are still in the fight for the Play-in positions. At the moment they are 9th, but the Western Conference is so even that a winning streak could even allow them to dream of going directly to the Playoffs.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls at the United Center, Chicago, Illinois will take place this Wednesday, March 29 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBCS-CHI.

