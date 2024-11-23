Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski makes something clear on competing with Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo

Robert Lewandowski has been one of the most prolific strikers for over a decade. Now starring for Barcelona, he continues to showcase his remarkable quality, achieving milestones that place him alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

For the past two decades, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have redefined the sport, dominating every aspect of soccer and breaking records at an unprecedented rate. Few players have come close to matching their legendary careers, but among those who have, Robert Lewandowski stands out as a consistent contender.

The Barcelona striker recently closed in on a Champions League record long held by Messi and Ronaldo, underscoring his ability to compete at their level. In an interview with The Athletic, Lewandowski reflected on what it means to be mentioned in the same breath as the two global icons.

“I have been playing football in the same era as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. I think I’ve been close to that elite level in some moments and even beat them in different games,” Lewandowski admitted. “I think we can say I was around.” At 36, the striker takes immense pride in the legacy he has crafted over his storied career.

Unlike the flashy style often associated with soccer’s brightest stars, Lewandowski’s game is built on ruthless efficiency. His instinctive finishing and dominance in the box have propelled clubs like Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and now Barcelona to unforgettable triumphs.

“It means a lot if you get close to guys like this,” Lewandowski added. “It makes me very proud to see that in the era of Messi and Ronaldo, sometimes, Lewandowski also managed to break some records and make an impact.”

Lionel Messi of Argentina is embraced by Robert Lewandowski of Poland during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Poland and Argentina at Stadium 974 on November 30, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

Lewandowski among the greatest scorers

Statistically, Robert Lewandowski is the contemporary player who has come closest to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s unparalleled numbers. CR7 and Leo sit atop the all-time goal-scoring charts with 911 and 850 career goals, respectively.

According to the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS), the all-time scoring chart is led by retired legends such as Brazil’s Pele (762 goals), Romario (756), Hungary’s Ferenc Puskas (725), and Austria’s Josef Bican (722), who have long cemented their places in soccer history. Just behind them is Robert Lewandowski, with 705 career goals to his name.

Lewandowski’s impressive career

Over a remarkable 20-year professional career, Lewandowski began his journey in his native Poland, playing for clubs like Delta Warsaw, Legia Warsaw II, Znicz Pruszkow, and Lech Poznan. His performances earned him a spot on the Polish National Team and, in 2010, a move to Borussia Dortmund in Germany, marking his entry into European soccer’s elite stage.

At Bayern Munich, he cemented his place as one of the sport’s greatest, leading the team to numerous titles, including the Champions League in 2020. Now, at Barcelona, he continues to perform at the highest level, demonstrating that age is no barrier to greatness.

While Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo remain the undisputed benchmarks of soccer’s modern era, Robert Lewandowski has quietly carved out a legacy that ensures his name will be remembered alongside theirs. His record-breaking achievements and consistent excellence over two decades place him firmly among the greatest players of all time.