Utah Jazz will play against Los Angeles Lakers in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It will undoubtedly be a game of enormous interest, like all those that will be played in this last week of the regular season. There are several teams with chances to go to the Playoffs and Play-in in the Western Conference, all of them separated by very few wins, so each game will be almost like a final.

And that will be the case with these two rivals. On the one hand, the Los Angeles Lakers, finally since the season began, have managed to obtain a positive record, thanks to which they are now very close to the Playoff positions (only 1 win) and will seek to go for more. Their rivals will be the Utah Jazz, a team with a chance to go to the Play-in, but they will need to win or they will practically run out of possibilities.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah will take place this Tuesday, April 4 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: SPORTSNET RM.

