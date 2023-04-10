Los Angeles Lakers will host Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2023 NBA Play-in tournament. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will receive Minnesota Timberwolves in what will be the 2023 NBA Play-in tournament. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Western Conference this regular season was very even. So much so that even with very few games to go, the last two positions of the Playoffs, and the teams qualified for the Play-in, were still not defined. That is why it is expected that the games that will take place in this tournament will also be very even in the west.

And the first game will face the 7th, Los Angeles Lakers, who went from low to high this season (they have really done great merits to be in postseason); against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who also had a good performance in the regular phase and are confident of winning this game and staying with one of the Playoff spots that this Play-in tournament will give.

When will Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Play-in tournament between Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will take place this Tuesday, April 11 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers

This 2023 NBA Play-in tournament game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers can be watched in the United States on: TNT.

