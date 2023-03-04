New York Knicks will visit Boston Celtics for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

The Eastern Conference will present an interesting duel when two of the best teams of the season in this Conference face each other. On one side will be the Boston Celtics, who did everything possible to maintain the lead, but the Milwaukee Bucks' incredible 16-game winning streak left them in second place.

With their loss in the last game against the Brooklyn Nets, they left them with a 45-19 record, compared to the Bucks' 15-18, so they will need victories to fight for leadership. And they won't have it easy since their rivals will be the New York Knicks, who have a streak of 8 victories in a row, thanks to which they reached 5th place, only 1 victory behind the 4th.

When will New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between New York Knicks and Boston Celtics at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts this Sunday, March 5 at 7:30 PM (ET).

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between New York Knicks and Boston Celtics in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

