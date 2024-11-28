Trending topics:
Lionel Messi reveals what is his favorite record he achieved with Barcelona

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has conquered it all. However, in a new interview, he revealed which is his favorite achievement with his former club Barcelona.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal for FC Barcelona
© IMAGO / Photo NewsLionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal for FC Barcelona

By Natalia Lobo

As a soccer player, Lionel Messi has won it all. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has conquered some of the most prestigious titles, including the World Cup and Champions League. As he reminisces about his time with Barcelona, he also confesses what has been his favorite record to break with the Blaugranas.

It’s the sextuple with Barcelona,” he told Som 3 Cat during a special interview due to Barcelona’s 125° anniversary. “That year, the team enjoyed everything—training, matches—every single day,” he explained.

Messi added that under Pep Guardiola’s leadership, players were more than confident in themselves. “We would go out to play, already confident about the result. The only question was how it would end, not whether we would win. Honestly, it was a year I truly enjoyed, and I think we all enjoyed everything about it,” he said.

In 2009, Guardiola’s Barcelona won La Liga, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, becoming the first team to ever achieve the feat. Then, in 2020, Hansi Flick’s Bayern Munich joined them.

pep guardiola

Pep Guardiola helped Barcelona win the sextuple

While Messi is expected to renew with Inter Miami, he has confessed his true feelings regarding Barcelona during this interview, stating that he misses the city. However, according to new reports, the Argentine is set to remain in the United States until 2026.

Messi’s legacy at Barcelona: ‘I’m proud’

The Argentine superstar spent 20 years at Barcelona, including his training in La Masia, becoming its all-time leading scorer, assistant, and appearance maker. His numerous accolades and iconic moments have cemented his status as one of the greatest players in football history.

“I want to congratulate you on these 125 years and tell you that I am proud to be part of the club, proud to be a Barcelona fan. I was lucky that God brought me here, and that I was able to spend my whole life at this wonderful club,” Messi said about his beloved club.

