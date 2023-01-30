New York Knicks will receive Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers will face against each other at the Madison Square Gardens in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Los Angeles Lakers are still in the fight to reach the Play-in positions. However, this season the same thing has always happened: for every step they take forward, they take another step back. Although there is still a long regular season ahead, if they continue like this it will be another failure and the Lakers cannot afford another season like 2021/2022.

They need victories but they will not have it easy since their rivals will be the New York Knicks, a team that is fighting to enter the Playoff zone in the Eastern Conference. They are only one victory away from the Miami Heat, the last to enter for what they must win in order to snatch that precious place from them.

New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers will be played at the Madison Square Gardens, New York this Tuesday, January 31 at 7:30 PM (ET).

New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers be broadcast in the United States on: TNT.

