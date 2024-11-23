NBA News: Mavs star Kyrie Irving sends heartfelt message to Luka Doncic amid wrist injury

The Dallas Mavericks secured a thrilling win in the NBA Emirates Cup against the Denver Nuggets, and Kyrie Irving dedicated the victory to Luka Doncic.

The Dallas Mavericks faced a major challenge in the NBA Emirates Cup, going up against the Denver Nuggets without their star leader Luka Doncic, who injured his wrist in their previous victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite the setback, the Mavs pulled off a hard-fought 123-120 win, and Kyrie Irving made sure to acknowledge Doncic’s absence with a heartfelt dedication.

The Mavericks leaned on a strong collective effort in Doncic’s absence. Against the Nuggets, seven players scored in double figures, showcasing the depth they’ll need with the Slovenian playmaker expected to miss at least a week.

After the game, Irving spoke directly to Doncic through the media. “We miss you [Luka Doncic] hermano. Hopefully at home you’re happy, man. This is definitely one for him and one for all our guys that are able to be here and be healthy,” Irving said, via Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban.

The win was especially meaningful after the Mavericks suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Utah Jazz earlier this month. A defensive lapse in the final seconds allowed John Collins to seal a dramatic 115-113 win for Utah. That defeat led to a postgame locker room meeting where Dallas players regrouped and discussed ways to improve.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks drives into Kyle Filipowski #22 of the Utah Jazz during the first half of a game at Delta Center. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Jason Kidd praises Mavericks’ resilience

Following the devastating loss to the Jazz, the Mavericks were under pressure to turn things around—and they delivered. The win over the Nuggets marked Dallas’ fourth straight victory, a testament to their mental toughness.

Head coach Jason Kidd praised his team’s progress after the win. “We wouldn’t have won this game 10 days ago,” Kidd said. “But this is a group of guys that’s resilient.”

What’s next for the Mavericks without Doncic?

The Mavericks will look to maintain their winning streak as they continue without Luka Doncic. Their upcoming schedule includes two road games, starting with the Miami Heat on November 24, followed by a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks the next day.

Dallas is set to return to the American Airlines Center on November 27, when they’ll host the New York Knicks. The team hopes Doncic will be ready to return by then to help maintain their momentum in the competitive Western Conference.