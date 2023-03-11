Los Angeles Lakers will face New York Knicks for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers online free on FuboTV]

An interesting duel will take place between teams from the east and the west. On the one hand, the New York Knicks have been improving their statistics, especially in recent weeks, and that has allowed them to reach 5th place with a 39-29 record. Now the Knicks want to go worse knowing that the Cleveland Cavaliers are only 3 wins away.

Their rivals will be the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that has shown the greatest power of recovery throughout this regular season. After a very bad start that heralded another season like 2021/2022, the Lakers have managed to improve their statistics and level of play and now they are not only in Play-in positions, but also allow themselves to dream about the places of Playoffs, for the ass of course they need to continue winning.

When will New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California this Sunday, March 12 at 9:00 PM (ET).

New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

