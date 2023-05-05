Miami Heat will face New York Knicks for the Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinal. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Miami Heat and New York Knicks will face each other in what will be the Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch New York Knicks vs Miami Heat online free in the US on Fubo]

It was expected that it would be a very even series and so far the forecast has come true. Not only because after the first two games the series is 1-1, but also because each of the victories came with very little point difference for the winners.

Now the series goes to Miami, where the local Heat hope to become strong knowing that if they win all their home games they will be able to advance to the conference finals. The Knicks, for their part, will look a victory that allow them to put the things 2-1 in their favor.

When will New York Knicks vs Miami Heat be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between New York Knicks and Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida will take place this Saturday, May 6 at 3:30 PM (ET).

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch New York Knicks vs Miami Heat

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between New York Knicks and Miami Heat can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ABC.

