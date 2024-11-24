Alabama News: QB Jalen Milroe issues strong self-criticism following tough defeat to Oklahoma

Alabama Crimson Tide took a tough loss to Oklahoma at the most unexpected moment. Jalen Milroe, star of Kalen DeBoer's team, admitted he didn't have his best performance.

Alabama Crimson Tide‘s penultimate regular season game not only brought an unexpected road loss to Oklahoma, but also marked the first time QB Jalen Milroe threw three interceptions in a single game. Kalen DeBoer‘s squad delivered a lackluster performance and returned empty-handed from their trip to Norman.

Following the defeat on Saturday night, Bama‘s record now stands at eight wins and three losses, with just one game remaining: next Saturday, November 30, they will host Auburn in Tuscaloosa.

The team’s overall performance was disappointing; however, it was Jalen Milroe himself who, after the game, spoke with the media and made it clear that he took responsibility for key moments in the match. “I was looking at the rotation. It was the right side to work,” the QB said after the game.

“If I threw it a little sooner, we would have completed the ball. But those are passes you’ve gotta complete, so I take full ownership of that. And then it’s just all about going 1-0 after that,” he finally concluded.

Defensive end R Mason Thomas #32 of the Oklahoma Sooners gets his hands in the face of quarterback Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide as he tries to throw in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 24-3.

After yesterday’s game, Milroe became the first Alabama player to throw three interceptions in a single game since the Sugar Bowl semifinal loss to Ohio State late in the 2014 season. In that instance, it was Blake Sims who set that negative record.

DeBoer reflects on his thoughts about Milroe’s performance

Undoubtedly, the Crimson Tide’s loss to Oklahoma was a tough blow, not only because of the timing but also due to the poor performance shown by the players. Head Coach Kalen DeBoer shared his thoughts on the interceptions thrown by QB Jalen Milroe.

“I thought he kept battling,” DeBoer said. “I looked in his eyes and think he’s come a long ways all season long, and just the way he wants to go out there and keep leading the team and guys kept fighting for him. That’s just pretty much what I shared with him, just have no regrets. Go out there and keep swinging.”

Quarterback Jalen Milroe #4 talks with head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide after a receiver was ruled out of bounds on the 11-yard line instead of scoring a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Norman, Oklahoma.

Jalen Milroe addresses the level of play demonstrated by Oklahoma

Milroe and the Alabama offense had their worst performance of the season. In addition to the shortcomings displayed by DeBoer’s team, it’s important to highlight the performance of their opponent, who appeared solid across all aspects of the game. The talented quarterback emphasized this after the game.

“They’re a really good defense,” Milroe said. “I thought they played really hard. They have a lot of guys that are physical, played really strong. And of course, when you play Alabama, you’re gonna get your best, especially here at home. It’s all about just attacking, having a 1-0 mentality, regrouping and just acknowledging what we need to do to fix it.”

The talented QB also added: “One of our core values is finish. Despite anything, whether it’s challenges, hardships, no matter what it is, it’s all about finish and controllable. We can control how we fix the mistakes we made in this game and then go on to play our next opponent.”

Alabama Crimson Tide final game

The final regular season game for Kalen DeBoer’s squad will take place next Saturday, November 30. Alabama will host Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium, aiming to secure their ninth and final victory of the season.