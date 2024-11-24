Where to watch Leganes vs Real Madrid live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Leganes will host Real Madrid in a Matchday 14 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga. USA fans can find here how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Leganes will face off against Real Madrid on Matchday 14 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season, and fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the action. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch, including TV and streaming options.

Real Madrid have a golden opportunity to close the gap on Barcelona in the La Liga standings after Barcelona’s 2-2 draw with Celta de Vigo. Despite leading 2-0, Barcelona was unable to hold on, as Celta mounted a late surge to salvage a point.

If Real Madrid secures a win against Leganes, they will trim Barcelona’s lead to just four points, with a game in hand. Leganes, sitting perilously close to the relegation zone with only 14 points, will be fighting for every point they can get, making them a tough opponent for the Merengues.

When will the Leganes vs Real Madrid match be played?

Leganes will take on Real Madrid in the Matchday 14 of the 2024-2025 La Liga season this Sunday, November 24. The showdown kicks off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Miguel de la Fuente of Leganes – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Leganes vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Leganes vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss this 2024/2025 La Liga showdown between Leganes and Real Madrid which will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange.