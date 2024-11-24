Where to watch Ipswich Town vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Ipswich Town will receive Manchester United in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

[Watch Ipswich Town vs Manchester United online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Manchester United‘s commanding 3-0 victory over Leicester City last week propelled them to 15 points, lifting the Red Devils further from the relegation zone and edging them closer to European qualification contention. A win against struggling Ipswich Town would push United to 18 points, just one shy of Tottenham, who currently occupy the final international tournament spot.

Meanwhile, Ipswich face mounting pressure as Wolverhampton and Crystal Palace, two relegation rivals, have picked up points, leaving the Tractor Boys desperate to secure at least a draw to avoid slipping to the bottom of the table.

When will the Ipswich Town vs Manchester United match be played?

Ipswich Town will host Manchester United this Sunday, November 24, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 12. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM (ET).

Axel Tuanzebe of Ipswich Town – IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Ipswich Town vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Ipswich Town and Manchester United in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: USA Network, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.