NHL News: Sidney Crosby and coach Sullivan make tough admissions after Penguins’ 6-1 loss to Utah

Another tough loss for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who continue to struggle in November. Captain Sidney Crosby acknowledged some hard truths about the team’s current state, while head coach Mike Sullivan shed light on the issues plaguing the squad following their defeat to the Utah Hockey Club.

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby reached a historic milestone by scoring his 600th career goal, but the celebration was short-lived as his team suffered a deflating 6-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club. The defeat highlighted ongoing issues for the Penguins, leaving both players and coaches to reflect on their shortcomings.

“It was a nice reception and a cool moment,” Crosby said of his milestone goal, which brought the Penguins within 2-1 in the second period. “I thought we got some momentum off that power play and were doing some good things. Obviously, they get one shortly after and get the lead back. Even with that, we’re still in the game. We’re doing some good things, and it gets away from us.”

The Penguins’ captain was candid about the team’s current struggles, noting their inability to defend consistently. “When you’re in times like this, you’ve got to compete and defend and get yourself out of it that way,” Crosby said. “We haven’t been able to do that.”

Head coach Mike Sullivan echoed Crosby’s sentiments, pointing to defensive lapses as a major factor in the loss. “We had good energy; we had momentum, especially after Sid’s goal. For me, the penalty kill let us down significantly tonight,” Sullivan said. “We get within striking distance, make it 2-1, and then we don’t get it done on the penalty kill. It’s 3-1, and now it’s an uphill climb.”

Penguins key areas to improve

Sullivan, meanwhile, highlighted key areas for improvement, particularly in defensive coverage and physicality. “We’ve got to have some resilience to us. We have to improve in a bunch of different areas, especially on the defensive side,” he said. “We gave up chances because of our lack of awareness away from the puck. That’s an area where we’ve got to get better.”

Despite the challenges, Sullivan praised the team’s offensive zone efforts but emphasized the need for a balanced approach. “If we’re going to get out of this, we simply have to defend better in all three zones,” he concluded.

Penguins’ Goalie Nedeljkovic Urges Team to End the Struggles

Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, agreed with Crosby’s assessment, emphasizing the importance of playing with discipline and consistency. “It doesn’t take a lot to play the right way, to play smart, to play with some detail,” Nedeljkovic said. “All it is, is just an attitude and a mindset. I think we have that at times. We’ve shown it at times this year. I think we just need to put it together more consistently.”

For Nedeljkovic, the frustration of recent results was palpable. Reflecting on the team’s 2-2-2 home record in November, he didn’t hold back. “If we want to stop feeling like this after games – if you want to stop getting embarrassed at home – do something about it,” he said. “Pay a price. Do something. Feel something else. Anything else feels better than whatever that was tonight and what we’ve been putting out there as a whole this year.”