Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will face each other in what will be the Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The series between these two rivals was expected to be very close and Game 1 was an example of this. The victory was for the Philadelphia 76ers by 119-115, in a game that at the beginning of the last quarter was completely even, and in which Jayson Tatum's 39 points were insufficient for the Celtics.

The series will now have the second game in Boston before going to Philadelphia, and the locals know that they will need a victory since lifting a 0-2 will not be easy. On the 76ers side, it will be important to win Game 2 to put pressure on the Celtics, but the most important thing for them will be to become strong at home.

When will Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts will take place this Wednesday, May 3 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics can be watched in the United States on DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other options: TNT.

