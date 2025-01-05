49ers' opponents for the 2025 NFL season have been revealed, paving an easy road to the Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers ended the 2024 season without a postseason berth, something they had managed to achieve consecutively for the past three years. However, things could improve for them in the 2025 NFL season, as the revealed list of opponents shows a potential easy path to the Super Bowl.

The first three home games in 2025 for the 49ers will be against the Cardinals, Rams, and Seahawks—teams that are relatively easy opponents. However, in the 2024 NFL season, they lost to these same teams at Levi’s Stadium on different weeks, where the team struggled recently.

On the road, the 49ers also face opponents that shouldn’t pose much of a challenge for Brock Purdy and the offensive line. The Texans and Giants will be road rivals, as well as the Saints and Browns—teams that have failed to make significant strides in recent seasons.

The Super Bowl could be a smooth path for the 49ers if most of their players stay healthy and if there are some improvements made to the defensive line, which allowed 24.3 points per game by the end of the 2024 season, ranking 22nd out of 32 teams.

Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers

49ers’ 2025 Opponents List

The home games will be crucial to avoid the same humiliation the 49ers faced in 2024 when they lost five of the nine games they played at home, with their most recent home victory coming on December 8 against the Bears. They are currently on a two-game home losing streak (against the Rams and Lions).

Home Away Cadinals Arizona Rams Rams Seahawks Seattle Falcons Cleveland Panthers Houston Jaguars Indianapolis Titans New Orleans Bears Giants

Tampa Bay

It’s worth noting that the exact schedule and dates are yet to be finalized, but at least it’s clear which road games will be their toughest. The 49ers may be able to afford a couple of losses on the road while winning everything they can at home.