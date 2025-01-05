Giannis Antetokounmpo delivers strong message to teammates amid Bucks' struggles

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently enduring a rough stretch, having dropped four of their last five games. Most recently, they fell 102-105 to the Portland Trail Blazers, who sit near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Following the loss, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed his team’s performance and called for a collective effort moving forward.

Milwaukee‘s performance was underwhelming, with only three players reaching double figures in scoring—Antetokounmpo (31 points), Green (21 points), and Lillard (16). After the game, the Greek forward didn’t hold back in assessing the team’s struggles and delivered a direct message to his teammates.

“We’re not playing well,” Antetokounmpo said after the game, per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We’re not playing well. Two close games, we wasn’t able to get them. It definitely hurts. We’re not playing well. I feel like before Vegas we figured some things out, had a great rhythm, playing very well as a team”.

“After Vegas I think we kind of took a dip, digging ourselves again into a hole,” he continued. “We just gotta lock in. We just gotta lock in. We gotta lock in as a team, play harder, compete, try to get the next one”.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots over Deandre Ayton #2 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of the game at Fiserv Forum. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

Giannis aims to regain his rhythm

Antetokounmpo, who is coming off a bout with back spasms and an illness that caused him to miss four games, was present for the Bucks’ victory over the Pacers and their subsequent losses. However, the superstar feels he has not yet returned to his usual rhythm.

“I gotta be more aggressive. I gotta get back in rhythm. I’m not in rhythm right now,” he explained. “Missed a lot of layups. I feel like the illness took a lot; a toll on me. And slowly, slowly I’m getting back, ramping back to it. It was the first time I was out – not for the duration for the nine days because I wasn’t for nine days sick – but like those four, five days that I was it took a lot out of my body”.

Doc Rivers breaks down the Bucks’ struggles

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers pointed to defensive lapses and an offensive slowdown as key factors contributing to the team’s recent slide. He highlighted issues with individual defense and the lack of pace on offense.

“Defensively we’re getting beat off the dribble over and over again,” Rivers explained after the Bucks’ loss. “Getting beat off the glass. Offensively I don’t see us playing with much pace. We’re not getting in the paint much”.

