NFL News: Patriots make key decision about Jerod Mayo's future with the franchise

The New England Patriots finish the 2024 season with a disappointing 4-13 record, one of the worst in the franchise’s history, and recently had to announce a decision regarding head coach Jerod Mayo and his future with the team. The news surprised some, but not everyone.

According to an official statement from Robert Kraft, Jerod Mayo will not return as the head coach for the upcoming season. He has officially been relieved of his position. The team’s Chairman and CEO admitted in his public statement that it was one of the toughest decisions he has ever had to make.

Mayo served just one season as head coach, but he had been with the New England Patriots for 17 years, dating back to his playing days from 2008 to 2015. During his playing career, he won a Super Bowl (XLIX) alongside Tom Brady and earned the DPOY award in his first season.

As head coach, this was his only year leading the team, but prior to that, he had been the Inside Linebackers coach, working alongside Bill Belichick from 2019 to 2024. He took over the role after Belichick’s departure in 2023.

Potential Candidates to Replace Mayo as Head Coach

Nothing is official yet, but one name that could emerge as a contender for the position is Mike Vrabel, who is currently without a team but is expected to land a job for the 2025 NFL season. Vrabel has a deep understanding of the Patriots’ system, having played for them from 2001 to 2008, and boasts three Super Bowl rings.

Another potential candidate is Deion Sanders, who could seize the perfect opportunity to build a winning team, similar to what he accomplished with the Colorado Buffaloes. A final name to consider is Ron Rivera, a seasoned head coach since 2011, who is currently unemployed.

The Disastrous Record Left Behind by Mayo

The 4-13 record under Jerod Mayo ties the worst record New England had under Bill Belichick in 2023, with the same number of losses and victories, which likely played a role in his departure. These records are the worst the Patriots have had in the last 23 years. They hadn’t experienced a season with more than 10 losses since 2000, when they finished 5-11 in a 16-game season. The franchise’s worst record was 1-15 in 1990.