Denver Nuggets will take on Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. This round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs is set to feature Nikola Jokic against Kevin Durant. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The Western Conference semifinals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs will have two powerful teams facing each other when the Denver Nuggets receive the Phoenix Suns. Ball Arena is the scenario for Game 1. Learn more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Phoenix Suns had a scary opening game in the first round of the playoffs. They lost at home against the Los Angeles Clippers, but they were able to take advantage of their opponents’ injuries. The absence of Kawhi Leonard for the majority of the time made it even easier for them to advance with a 4-1 led by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Denver Nuggets were instead in control the whole time. Their first series also ended in a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, although their 3-0 lead helped them close it out with more confidence. With two-time MVP Nikola Jokic as the focus point in the lineup the first seed in the Western Conference will try to set the tone early.

When will Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets be played?

The Phoenix Suns will clash with the Denver Nuggets on game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs this Saturday, April 29. The game will be played at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets in the US

Game 1 between Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference semifinals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs will be available to watch or live stream on DirecTV Stream (free trial) in the US. TNT is the other option.