Los Angeles Lakers will play against Phoenix Suns in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Interesting game will take place in the Western Conference between two teams that fight for very different things. On the side of the Los Angeles Lakers, after fighting so hard to enter the Play-in zone, a bad streak left them out again and of course now they are looking to recover the lost positions.

With a record of 35-37 they are very close to the 35-36 of the Utah Jazz, the last qualified, and with so little left for the end of the regular season, each victory acquires enormous importance. Their rivals will be the Phoenix Suns, who seek to finish as high as possible in the standings knowing that they are one of the main candidates for the title.

When will Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will take place this Wednesday, March 22 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

