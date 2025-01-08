NFL News: Mike Tomlin's Steelers may lose key teammate of Russell Wilson for clash vs Ravens

On Saturday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers will play their most important game of the season when they visit the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. Mike Tomlin is considering whether to start Justin Fields or Russell Wilson at quarterback, but at the same time he has to deal with the physical complications of a key player for his team.

With no postseason wins in the last eight years, the Steelers will turn their attention to the mindset and form of each member of their roster. The Wilson-Fields dilemma is the main focus, but other questions may arise on the defensive side of the field as the Steelers prepare to face their AFC North rivals.

Tomlin has said that he is open to different combinations and will try new alternatives in his tactical approach to snap a four-game losing streak. The Ravens will be in front of them, so it will be important for the defense to be in shape to overcome Lamar Jackson and his teammates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wilson’s teammate who could miss game vs Ravens

The Pittsburgh player who could miss the game against Baltimore is none other than guard Mason McCormick, who is dealing with a broken hand and practiced on a limited basis on Tuesday. The 24-year-old rookie was injured in the Steelers’ Week 18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Steelers rookie Mason McCormick

Advertisement

McCormick has become an important piece for the Steelers, playing in every game this season. “He will be measured for a cast or splint and tested for functionality. His participation and the quality of his participation will be an indicator of his availability as we move forward,” Coach Tomlin reported via the team’s website.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger sends fierce warning to Lamar Jackson's Ravens

Steelers may lose another key player

The other key player for Tomlin’s Steelers who could miss the game against the Ravens is defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, who missed Tuesday’s practice with an illness. Wilson‘s teammate is expected to make good progress and could take part in most of this week’s practice sessions in preparation for the wild-card round.