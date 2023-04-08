Los Angeles Lakers will receive Utah Jazz for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will play against Utah Jazz in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

They are the last games and the last opportunity to be able to climb the standings. There are four teams fighting for the last places in the direct qualification to the Playoffs, one of which is precisely the Los Angeles Lakers. With a 42-39 record, they are in 7th place, just 1 win behind the Golden State Warriors and one more loss than the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, this is not the only thing the Lakers should be careful of, since although they aspire to be able to keep a Playoff position, they could even fall below 8th place if there is a combination of results, which would be disadvantageous in the play-in. That is why they must beat the Utah Jazz, a team that fought until almost the end, but that finally will not even qualify for the Play-in.

When will Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will take place this Sunday, April 9 at 3:30 PM (ET).

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

