Despite the fact that many activities are interrupted, the NBA does not stop during Christmas and here we will tell you what games you can see this December 25, 2022.

Christmas day is a day to rest, get together with family, celebrate with friends... and enjoy the best basketball in the world. The NBA does not stop this December 25 and fans can enjoy their favorite stars in this 2022 Christmas day. Here we will tell you what games you can see that day so you don't miss anything.

It is common for many fans to think that activity during Christmas stops completely. It is that this happens with many sports, such as soccer (several leagues, not all) or motorsports, which actually usually end their competitions in the month of November (such as Nascar or Formula 1) or even earlier (such as IndyCar).

However, the same does not happen with other sports, and NBA basketball is an example of this. This is not something from now: for several years the NBA calendar has games to be played on Christmas Day. And this 2022 will not be the exception, so get ready for a Christmas Sunday accompanied by your favorite stars.

Christmas day’s games

This December 25 we will have 5 games and all at different times so you can spend a full day with the NBA.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers -12PM (ET)

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers - 2:30 PM (ET)

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks - 5 PM (ET)

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies - 8 PM (ET)

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns - 10:30 PM (ET)

