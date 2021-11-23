Adult film star and Detroit Pistons fan Kendra Lust had a lot to say about Lakers' forward Anthony Davis over his involvement in the fight between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart.

A couple of nights ago, LeBron James stole the headlines once again. However, it had nothing to do with his basketball skills, breaking a record in the NBA, or even leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a win.

Instead, the Kings made the news for his second career ejection. He swung at Pistons' center Isaiah Stewart during a rebound and things escalated pretty quickly when the big man saw his eye was bleeding.

Some teammates from both sides tried to prevent the situation from getting out of hand. However, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook were spotted trying to get physical with Stewart and Pistons players.

Anthony Davis Says The Lakers Will Protect LeBron

“Everyone in the league knows LeBron’s not a dirty guy,” Davis said after the game. “In fact, when he knew he hit him, as soon as he did it, he looked back at him like, ‘Oh, my bad. I didn’t try to do it.’"

"I don’t know what he was trying to do,” Davis added. “But I know nobody on our team, 1 through 15, was having it. We’re going to protect our brother. I’ve never, in 10 years, seen a player try to do that as long as I’ve been playing. … It’s uncalled for. You got a cut above your eye, accidental-like, it wasn’t on purpose. And we weren’t going to allow him to keep charging our brother like that. I don’t know what he was trying to do, but we wasn’t going to allow that.”

Adult Film Star Rips Anthony Davis Over His Involvement In The LeBron James-Isaiah Stewart Fight

But, according to diehard Pistons fan and adult film star Kendra Lust; Davis was just acting up. The renowned entertainer said that Davis was doing it all for the show and had never been in a fight:

"If Anthony Davis wanted that smoke .. he said he was not having it ..you would have met Beef Stew on his way coming .. tripping over your own feet in all this and falling down. My guess AD never been in a fight in his life just my thoughts,” Lust said in a now-deleted Tweet.

Truth be told, 99% of NBA players act tough and have never, ever thrown hands at another human being; which is actually ok. Even so, you don't want to mess with a 6'7'', 200 pounds specimen, so we wouldn't advise you to try them.