The Los Angeles Lakers failed to finish the job. The NBA won’t get its dream final between the Lakers and Boston Celtics, and LeBron James won’t win a fifth championship, at least for now.

James was visually exhausted and frustrated after the loss. He claimed this season wasn’t a success despite becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer, as he only plays to win.

LeBron even hinted at retirement for the first time in his career, citing that he’ll have a lot of things to think about in the offseason, fueling rumors and a big spark on social media.

LeBron James Hints At Retirement

“I wouldn’t say it was a successful year because I don’t play for anything besides winning championships at this point in my career,” LeBron said. “And I don’t get a kick out of making a Conference appearance. I’ve done it a lot.”

“And it’s not fun to me to not be able to be a part of getting to the Finals. But we’ll see what happens moving forward, but I don’t know,” James continued. “I got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just for me, moving forward with the game of basketball, a lot to think about.”

LeBron Wants Lakers To Get Kyrie Irving

However, NBA insider Kevin O’Connor believes this was just a power play by The King, who’s known for his passive-aggressive tactics. Apparently, this could be just a way to get the Lakers to pursue Kyrie Irving:

“I’d bet on LeBron’s comments in part being a negotiation tactic: I’ll retire unless you go all-in next season. And the player James probably wants the Lakers to acquire is Kyrie Irving,“ O’Conner tweeted.

Irving was a Lakers target this season, but the Brooklyn Nets refused to send him to Los Angeles. He’ll now be a free agent, and GM Rob Pelinka will need to be at his best to give his superstar a reason to run it back next season.