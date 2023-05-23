The Los Angeles Lakers couldn’t finish the job. They fought hard, but fell to the Denver Nuggets in just four games despite LeBron James’ epic throwback performance in the season finale.

The 38-year-old left it all on the court from the jump, scoring 21 points in the first quarter and barely getting a breather throughout the whole game. But he’s not the same player he used to be ten years ago.

So, with Father Time looming around and James having 20 seasons under his belt, it seems like the four-time NBA champion is finally considering walking away from the game.

LeBron James Hints At Retirement

“I wouldn’t say it was a successful year because I don’t play for anything besides winning championships at this point in my career,” James said. “And I don’t get a kick out of making a Conference appearance. I’ve done it a lot.”

“And it’s not fun to me to not be able to be a part of getting to the Finals. But we’ll see what happens moving forward, but I don’t know,” continued James. “I got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just for me, moving forward with the game of basketball, a lot to think about.”

James Wants To Play With Bronny

However, as much as James could be serious, he had already hinted at staying in the league long enough to play with his older son, Bronny, who recently committed to USC:

“I want him to be in the NBA. I am not going to lie,” LeBron said on Uninterrupted. “I want to be on the court with him. I think that will be an unbelievable moment. He’s about to be a junior so the years, it could get close, but we should see, but I want him to get to the NBA.”

James still has a couple of years left in his contract, and Bronny won’t make it to the NBA until the 2024-25 season, so fans can still hang on to the hope of him staying on the court for a little longer.