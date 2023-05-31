For years, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and even Steve Kerr have gotten most of the credit for theGolden State Warriors’ success, and rightfully so.

However, Bob Myers has been as impactful as the others behind closed doors. He’s been the architect behind the dynasty, and the one who managed to keep it all together for years.

That’s why it was such a bummer for the players and the fans to see him leave. And why he felt the need to explain why he was walking away after four NBA championships with the team.

Bob Myers Explains Why He Left The Golden State Warriors

“I have too many different emotions that I’m still processing,” Myers said. “But the bottom line is that this job the one I’m in, requires complete engagement and complete effort. If you can’t do it, then you shouldn’t do it and so that’s the answer.”

“I can’t do that to our players, I can’t do that to Joe,”continued Myers. “I really can’t do it to myself and that’s a question I’ve been wrestling with. I’ve only known how to do things one way my whole life and it doesn’t feel right to do something when I can’t give it my everything.”

“This wasn’t about money. I’ve made plenty of money. I got offered plenty of money,” Myers said. “The bottom line is this job requires complete engagement and complete effort, 1,000 percent. If you can’t do it, then you shouldn’t do it. That’s the answer to the question of why. I can’t do that to our players. I can’t do that to Joe [Lacob].”

It’s just a matter of time before Myers gets plenty of attention from rival teams, but it’s unclear if he’ll take some time off before jumping the gun and joining one of the Warriors’ rivals. Whatever the case, he, too, should have a statue outside of Chase Center.