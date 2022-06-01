The Boston Celtics are one of the eight founding franchises of the NBA. Also, they are one of the most successful basketball teams in NBA history. Check out here the complete list of all NBA titles won by the Celtics.

As one of the most awarded NBA teams in history with 17 NBA Championships, the Boston Celtics have acumulated a long and rich history throughout the NBA timeline. One of the most prolific eras the NBA has seen was during their multiple repeats in the 60's. In addition, the Celtics fan base has seen many great players fighting for their colors.

Bob Cousy, Bill Russell, Dave Cowens and Larry Bird are among the Celtics' legend players to ever have worn the Celtics' jersey. In addition to Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen , of course. They also have their special place in the Celtics' history.

However, the Celtics' history book started long before that. The first dominat chapter was in the 50's when Bill Russell was acquired to rise the Celtics dynasty to a whole new level. He opened up the path for players like Larry Bird, Kevin Garnett and even Jayson Tatum.

List by year of all the titles won by the Celtics

Led by Bill Russell and Bob Cousy, the Celtics won their first-ever NBA championship back in 1957. Russell, alongside many talented Hall of Famers including John Havlicek, who is currently the Celtics' player with most points in their history, built up the greatest period in the franchise history.

After roughly 20 years, the Celtics became a dominant team again. Larry Bird entered alongside Kevin McHale and Robert Parish to compete against the “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers. The Celtics managed to win 3 NBA Championships in the 80’s. And again, the years past until Kevin Garnett joined Paul Pierce and Ray Allen to win the last NBA title for the Boston-franchise.

But as said before, the Boston Celtics are one of the most successful teams in the NBA, so here you can check out the full list of NBA titles that the Boston-based franchise has won throughout the history. Do you remember seen any of them?