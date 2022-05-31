Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will square off in the 2022 NBA Finals. Here, we try to figure out who's got the biggest edge in terms of starting lineup. Join us and vote!

Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors have been the team to beat in the NBA for the past eight years. Following a two-season playoff drought, they're back to the NBA Finals. But getting past the up-and-coming Boston Celtics won't be an easy task.

The Celtics are the only team with a winning record against the Warriors in the Kerr era (9-7). Moreover, they boast the best defense in the Association and are coming off making a statement against three of the toughest teams in the league.

Oddsmakers believe the Warriors should end up on top of this series and perhaps what most people think. That's why here, you'll get to settle this debate by deciding who's got the best player at each position.

Stephen Curry vs Marcus Smart

The clash in styles couldn't be more evident here. On one hand, we have the greatest shooter of all time, a show-stopping point guard with elite handles, and a knack for knocking down shots from all over the court.

Stephen Curry never ceases to amaze. He never stops moving and will make even the best perimeter defender dizzy chasing him on the perimeter. Well, maybe all of them except for Marcus Smart.

Smart is coming off winning Defensive Player of the Year, and for very good reasons. He'll run through screens and dive for the ball on every possession and can guard one through five. He's not a huge offensive factor, but he's one of the best backcourt stoppers of all time.

Klay Thompson vs Jaylen Brown

This one's an interesting one. I mean, should we judge a player for how he's been throughout his career or for the player he is nowadays? Clearly, Klay Thompson and Jaylen Brown reach this stage on opposite ends of their careers.

Thompson was out for two years nursing major injuries. He hasn't been as efficient and consistent as he usually is this season. But he's still one of the best pure shooters in basketball history.

Brown, on the other hand, continues to make strides as a two-way star. He can score from all three levels, drive through the lane, pull up, and is a better defender today than Thompson. This could go either way.

Andrew Wiggins vs Jayson Tatum

Andrew Wiggins didn't live up to the expectations that come with being a first-overall pick. But he's turned his career around since he made it to the Bay, becoming a more efficient scorer and taking a huge step forward on the defensive end of the floor.

On the flip side, we find Jayson Tatum, who's made it more than clear that he should've been the first guy off the board in his class. He keeps getting better every year, and he's not even 25 years old yet.

Tatum is already a superstar. He can get stops against some of the best scorers in the league and then put up 40 points on the other end of the floor. Also, his playmaking continues to get better, and he's trusting his teammates now more than ever.

Draymond Green vs Al Horford

Draymond Green may not get the credit he deserves, but he's the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors. He's their vocal leader, an extension of the coach on the hardwood, and one of the most intelligent players of all time.

Green's playmaking has been key to allowing the Splash Brothers to find wide-open shots constantly. His defense continues to be elite, and just like Marcus Smart, he's one of the few players who can guard one through five with ease.

Al Horford's best years are behind him, but he's turning back the clock in the playoffs. He can play lockdown defense in the paint and the perimeter and is a willing, smart passer who knows how to put his teammates in a position to succeed.

Kevon Looney vs Robert Williams III

Kevon Looney has never been asked to do too much for the Warriors. Be there, set some picks, box out, grab a couple of boards, and that's it. But his role has gotten bigger in the playoffs and will be quite important in this series.

Looney will have to deal with another tweener big man, albeit a more athletically gifted one. Robert Williams III is one of the best rim protectors in the league, and what he lacks in size, he makes up for with strength and hops.

Williams III has been a major factor for the Celtics' defense this season. He's a bruiser and a dominant rebounder on both ends of the floor, and his sole presence will alter shots and keep guys away from the hoop.