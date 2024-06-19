George Kittle, star tight end of the San Francisco 49ers, may put the NFC West team in a very complicated situation ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

The San Francisco 49ers boast a remarkable offense, and George Kittle is a key part of it. However, the tight end may put the NFC West club in a tough spot with a shocking revelation ahead of the 2024 season.

In recent years, the 49ers have emerged as a powerhouse in the NFL. The club has built a very strong roster, full of stars that have dominated the division and consistently appeared as top contenders to win the Super Bowl.

Nevertheless, the team depends on specific players to achieve success. George Kittle is one of them, as the tight end is among the best in the entire league and has been a vital contributor since his arrival in 2017.

George Kittle reveals massive weight loss due to injuries

George Kittle is undoubtedly a top-tier tight end in the NFL. He has earned five Pro Bowl selections since his arrival in 2017, missing out only in his rookie season and in 2020, when he played just eight games due to injuries.

Unfortunately, those injuries could prevent him from playing at a top level this year. The tight end has revealed that, after undergoing several surgeries, he has lost nearly 30 pounds this offseason.

“I couldn’t lift,” Kittle said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I couldn’t do any upper-body [work] because of my shoulder and my rib, and I couldn’t do lower [body work] because of my core surgery. … I didn’t lift from the Super Bowl until, like, almost mid-March. … I went a month without doing anything.”

For a tight end, having a big body is vital, whether it’s to block defenders or break tackles after catching the ball. Last year, Kittle was listed at 250 pounds, which is why he aims to gain at least 10 pounds more this offseason for the upcoming campaign.

George Kittle – San Francisco 49ers – NFL 2023

Kittle is one of quarterback Brock Purdy’s favorite targets. In the 2023 season, the tight end averaged a career-high of 15.7 yards per reception and aims to improve on those numbers this year.

What is George Kittle’s contract with the 49ers?

George Kittle entered the NFL in 2017 as a 5th-round pick with the San Francisco 49ers. Since then, he has become one of the best tight ends in the league, a status reflected in his contract.

In 2020, Kittle signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension with the 49ers. In recent years, he agreed with the team to convert nearly $35 million into a signing bonus, thereby clearing some cap space for the club.