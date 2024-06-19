LeBron James has reportedly made up his mind on the possibility of teaming up with Bronny James in the NBA.

With Bronny James declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft, many wonder whether he’ll get to play with his father in his first year in the league. For years, LeBron James made it clear he would love to team up with his son.

However, it looks like The King is willing to let go of this idea and let Bronny make his own path. Or at least that’s what Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul, agent of both LeBron and his son, suggested.

“LeBron is off this idea of having to play with Bronny,” Paul said, via Jonathan Givony of ESPN. “If he does, he does. But if he doesn’t, he doesn’t. There’s no deal made that it’s guaranteed that if the Lakers draft Bronny at 55, he (LeBron) will resign. If that was the case, I would force them to take him at 17. We don’t need leverage. The Lakers can draft Bronny, and LeBron doesn’t resign. LeBron is also not going to Phoenix for a minimum deal. We can squash that now.”

LeBron potentially teaming up with Bronny is a scenario that gave plenty to talk about since the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers shouts to his son, Bronny James #6 of the USC Trojans, during Bronny’s game against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion on February 07, 2024 in Berkeley, California.

Speaking to the media after the Game 5 loss, James left his future with the Lakers up in the air. The 39-year-old has a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season, but LeBron seems to be considering all options, including retirement.

LeBron James’ last message about his future

James hasn’t spoken about his future since April 30, when he took to social media to silence the rumors centered around him, claiming he would take his time before making a decision.

“I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as well as my representation about it then you guys will know,” James wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Bronny has been linked with the Lakers and Suns as both teams reportedly see in him an opportunity to have LeBron on their team. But maybe we should stop making this connection, and accept the possibility that they play for different teams next season.