With plenty of Copa America and European Championship action, find out here all the soccer matches to be played on Thursday, June 20.

Another eventful day filled with soccer action is upon us. On Thursday, June 20, the fans of the beautiful game from all over the world will be in for a treat with the start of the Copa America 2024 while the Euro 2024 continues its course.

Copa America 2024 Matches on June 20

Argentina and Canada will face off in the 2024 Copa America inaugural match at 8:00 PM (ET) the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Lionel Messi and company head into this competition aiming to go back-to-back, so it’s definitely a must-watch for the soccer community.

Argentina vs Canada – 8 PM (ET)

Euro 2024 Matches on June 20

The European Championship has lived up to the expectations so far, delivering mouth-watering games in Germany. Group stage action will continue today with three matches: Slovenia-Serbia, Denmark-England, and the most anticipated game of the day, Spain-Italy.

Slovenia vs Serbia – 9 AM (ET)

Denmark vs England – 12 PM (ET)

Spain vs Italy – 3 PM (ET)

Alvaro Morata in action for Spain.

Where to Watch in the USA

Predictions and Expectations

Slovenia vs Serbia

Even though it’s Slovenia who head into this game unbeaten thanks to their draw against Denmark, Serbia had a tougher fixture in their Euro 2024 debut as they had to play England. The Three Lions won the match, but Serbia put their backs against the wall at certain moments of the game. With Dusan Vlahovic up front, they are expected to bounce back.

Denmark vs England

England still have a lot to prove despite their win over Serbia in the Euro 2024 debut. Gareth Southgate’s team is clearly favorite on paper, but while its talented squad may be enough to gain the upper hand, England shouldn’t underestimate Denmark.

Spain vs Italy

Perhaps the most evenly-matched fixture of the day. It’s a duel of titans at Veltins-Arena, but Spain seem to be slight favorites after putting on a show against Croatia in their first match. Italy had to sweat to beat Albania, but they’re still the reigning champs. In fact, the Azzurri have already proven their doubters wrong at Euro 2020.

Argentina vs Canada

Argentina are strong favorites ahead of their 2024 Copa America debut. To be honest, La Albiceleste will be favorites in pretty much every game they play. We’re talking about the reigning world champions, who also lifted the last Copa America in 2021. On top of that, they still have 8x Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi. Not an easy challenge for Canada, but at the end of the day, anything can happen in soccer. If not, just remember Saudi Arabia pulling off an upset against the eventual world champs in their Qatar 2022 debut.

