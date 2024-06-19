Adidas is releasing a new pair of boots for Lionel Messi to wear during the 2024 Copa America with Argentina.

The 2024 Copa America could be quite special for Lionel Messi, whose participation in the 2026 World Cup with Argentina remains uncertain. Since this could be his last international tournament, Adidas are rising up to the occasion with a special pair of boots designed for the 36-year-old.

The German brand is launching the Adidas Messi F50 ‘Triunfo Dorado’ cleats, which pay tribute to other golden shoes the Inter Miami star has used throughout his illustrious career.

The Adidas F50 2024 from the Triunfo Dorado collection, to be worn by Leo in this year’s Copa America in the US, feature a metallic gold base combined with black and white applications. Meanwhile, the signature three stripes from Adidas are in white.

How much do Messi’s 2024 Copa America boots cost?

Fortunately, the Adidas F50 2024 boots from the ‘Triunfo Dorado’ collection won’t be limited for Messi to use and will be up for sale from Thursday, June 20. But it looks like they won’t come cheap.

Messi’s Adidas boots for the 2024 Copa America.

According to Footy Headlines, the Adidas F50 ‘Triunfo Dorado’ cleats will cost $260. Not cheap at all, but it’s understandable since we’re talking about a special pair of boots especially crafted for Messi in what could be his last international tournament.

Messi’s previous golden shoes from Adidas

As we said, this collection reminisces to other boots Messi has worn in the past. Adidas first manufactured a pair of golden shoes for Leo after his first Ballon d’Or win in 2010, but went on to produce more like these for the star.

One of the most famous pairs of F50 were launched in 2014, but the most significant gold-colored boots Messi got to wear came later in his career. In 2021, Adidas designed the X Speedflow ‘El Retorno’ ahead of the 2021 Copa America, giving Leo luck in Brazil.

The golden boots of Lionel Messi of Argentina with the names and birth dates of his children are seen during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Mexico at Lusail Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.

Only a year later, Messi once again wore a special pair of signature golden boots for the Qatar 2022 World Cup when Adidas produced the X Crazyfast ‘Leyenda,’ with which he led Argentina to the ultimate glory.