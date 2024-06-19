The WNBA is thriving thanks to the arrival of young players such as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Undoubtedly, they are the face of a new generation which could take the league to historic levels.

That’s why, during the last few days, the final roster of Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics has sparked a massive controversy. Many fans and experts believed this was a perfect opportunity to include Clark and give a boost to women’s basketball at the international level.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, another rising WNBA star will miss the Summer Games because of a devastating injury. Terrible news for the Los Angeles Sparks.

Cameron Brink is out of the 2024 Paris Olympics due to injury

Cameron Brink is officially out of the 2024 Paris Olympics and won’t play for the rest of her rookie WNBA season due to a torn ACL in her left knee. One of the most exciting players in the league with the Los Angeles Sparks shared an emotional message on Instagram to confirm the news.

“You never think it will happen to you and despite all the hard work sometimes it does. This is hard to fathom, but I know it will only make me stronger. I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life. I’m not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it. It’s not goodbye basketball, it’s just a see you later. I’m always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers.”

Brink was going to be part of Team USA in the long awaited 3×3 competition at Paris. They’re favorites to win the gold medal with names in the roster such as Cierra Burdick, Rhyne Howard and Hailey Van Lith.