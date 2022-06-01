The NBA Finals is the championship series for the NBA title held at the end of the postseason. This game series is set to contested between the winners of the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference in a best-of-seven format. Find out the full list of NBA Finals results below.

When discussions are in place about who are the greatest players in the NBA history, most of them are judged by how many championships each of them has won. This is because this trait certainly changes a player’s legacy. The same can be said about a team’s perspective.Its a known fact that when you look up to a team, the history book is very important.

This might determine which places any NBA team takes among the best NBA franchises in history. Therefore, winning a title in a season or repeating the feat multiple times increases the prestige of a franchise, leading to plenty of tangible benefits.

So, in total 19 NBA franchises have won at least once the NBA title. Lakers, Warriors and the 76ers have done it for different cities, while five teams have managed to win it more than 3 NBA titles. This includes, the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors. In fact, those teams represent nearly the 70% of all the NBA championships won.

Complete list by year of all NBA Championship games

It is important to note the fact that the Basketball Association of America was born first. But after only 3 seasons, the National Basketball Association unified to create the National Basketball Association we know today. The first champion registered was the Philadelphia Warriors, one of the founding members of the BAA. Currently, the Milwaukee Bucks are the NBA Champions.

In addition, if you were wondering if every NBA franchise have ever won the title, the answer is no. There are 11 NBA franchises that haven't been able to make their entry into the NBA Champions list yet. This includes Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hortnets, Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.

Basketball Association of America (BAA)

Year BAA Champions Result Runners-up 1947 Philadelphia Warriors 4-1 Chicago Stags 1948 Baltimore Bullets 4-2 Philadelphia Warriors 1949 Minneapolis Lakers 4-2 Washington Capitals

National Basketball Association (NBA)