For this UEFA Euro 2024, Google has created a new game for you to enjoy called the Google Mini Cup. Here's how you can play and activate it.

How to play and activate the Google Mini Cup Euro 2024

Everyone wants to join the conversation about soccer this summer. That’s why Google has created the Mini Cup Euro 2024, a game you can play anywhere on your mobile device.

It’s that time of year when all soccer fans must stay connected to the internet. The UEFA Euro 2024 has already started, and nobody wants to miss a single moment of this exciting tournament.

To enhance the experience, Google, in addition to its usual match score updates, has developed a game for all fans to enjoy. This allows them to support their countries and stay updated on everything happening throughout the competition.

Google Mini Cup Euro 2024: How to activate it and play it

Google wants fans to be part of the biggest European tournament this year. For that reason, they’ve introduced a new game called the Mini Cup Euro 2024, where you can test your skills as a penalty shooter.

In this game, you’ll face off against a goalkeeper from the rival country of each Euro 2024 match. Choose the nation you support and try to score as many penalties as possible, with the goalkeeper increasing in speed each time you score.

To activate and play this game, follow these steps (Instruction images below):

Go to google.com on your mobile device (it doesn’t work on desktop). Search for “Euro 2024.” In the bottom right corner, you will find a soccer ball; click on it. The Mini Cup Euro 2024 screen will appear. Select the country you support in each game. Swipe the ball up to beat the goalkeeper, aiming for the opposite side to where the keeper is positioned. Score as many goals as you can to contribute to the overall score by other users. Enjoy!

Click on the bottom right corner

Swipe to beat the goalkeeper