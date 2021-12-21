The Boston Celtic will face the Cleveland Cavaliers this Wednesday, December 22 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the TD Garden for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, and how to watch it live in the US.

Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face this Wednesday, December 22 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the TD for the 2021/22 NBA regular season, in a duel between a team that seeks to continue in Play-in positions (Celtics) and another that tries to reach the Chicago Bulls in second place in the Conference (Cavs). Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, storylines, and how to watch the game. You can watch this game in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Boston Celtics have been very uneven this season. The proof of this is their win / loss balance: 15-16. In addition, their tour of the West has left a negative balance and today they occupy the ninth position, which would allow them to play the Play-in for the moment, although it is true that by very little difference. The Massachusetts franchise will then seek to obtain a necessary victory that allows them to retain that yearned for 9th place.

On the side of the Cavaliers they come with a positive streak: they have achieved six victories in a row, which has allowed them to climb to third place in the Eastern Conference, with the same number of victories as the Bulls (19) but with two more defeats (12 against 10 for the Chicago franchise). Their objective of course will be to continue climbing positions to go for the 1st place that the Nets have for now.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Storylines

This game between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers will be their third this year. The first of these occurred on November 13 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with a 91-89 victory for the Cavs; while the second was two days after, on November 15 also in Cleveland, but this time with a 98-92 Celtic victory.

The two teams are fighting to get to the next postseason, albeit from two very different places: while the Cavaliers aim to be among the top three best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics seem to fit well between the Play-in spots, thinking why not advance to 6th place so as not to have to play this instance.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, to be played this Wednesday, December 22, at the TD Garden in Boston, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Ohio.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predictions

Bookmarkers haven't given their favorite yet, although they most likely will in the next few hours. However, favoritism is almost certainly on the part of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who come on a six-game winning streak and are the third-best team in the Eastern Conference.

