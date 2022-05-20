Miami Heat will visit the Boston Celtics in what will be Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Conference finals move to Boston for what will be Game 3 between the Miami Heat and the Celtics. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The conference finals will move to Boston for what will be the first of two games the Celtics will play at home (there could be a third, of course, if the series isn't decided before Game 5). The winner of this game will be able to take a 2-1 lead in the series, which will allow Game 4 to be played more comfortably.

The Miami Heat started this series in good shape, winning Game 1 by a good difference, but in Game 2 the Boston Celtics showed an overwhelming superiority that must have left many doubts in the Miami franchise. The Celtics have a chance to put the series 3-1 in their favor by playing the next two games at home.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: FuboTV

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Storylines

In each of the two opening games, the two teams have shown their ability and their tools: the Miami Heat did it in the first, and the Boston Celtics in the second. Both games served to reaffirm what had been anticipated since before the start of the finals: that it would be a very even series, where the deconcentrations would be paid dearly.

Although the series is 1-1 at the moment, probably the ones who came out the best were the Celtics since in Game 2 they achieved two things: first, they won an away game (which ensures that they will be able to advance to the finals by winning all 3 games at the TD Garden), and second, sowing doubts in the Heat, who were greatly outmatched in that Game 2 and will undoubtedly have to return to their best version if they want to go to the finals.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This Playoff game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat to be played this Saturday, May 21 at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to Caesars: Boston Celtics are the favorites to take the victory with -280 odds, while +230 odds will be for the Miami Heat victory.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Caesars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Caesars Boston Celtics -280 Miami Heat +230

*Odds via Caesars