Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks will face this Saturday, December 18 from 7:00 PM (ET) at the TD Garden in a game valid for the 2021/22 NBA regular season, in what will be a duel of two teams urged on victories. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, storylines, and how to watch the game. You can watch this game in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

It will be a duel between two teams in need. On the Boston side, their win over the Bucks brought some relief. Their previously negative win / loss record now stands at 14-14 allowing them to rank 10th in the Eastern Conference, the last one offering a chance to be in the postseason. The Celtics must follow the winning path, since the Raptors, with a record of 13-15 are very close they are in search of that tenth place.

On the Knicks' side, trying to raise their level and improve the win / loss streak should be the priority before thinking about postseason positions. The victory before the Rockets 116-103 allowed them to cut a streak of 4 consecutive losses. They still have time to react, since with a 13-16 balance they are not too far from the Celtics, and if they also beat them, they will be very close to them.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Storylines

This game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks will be their second this year. The first of these occurred on October 20 at Madison Square Gardens with a 138-134 double overtime victory for the Knicks, which marked the beginning of this 2021/22 regular season for both rivals. So this will be their second match.

These are two teams in need of victories and, although there is still a lot of regular season to play, with little margin for error, since both are looking for that coveted 10th place. One of them, the Celtics, not only to keep it, but also to climb positions since the victory would allow it to stay only one game won from the Charlotte Hornets, today the sixth and last team that would be going to the playoffs without playing a previous phase.

On the side of the visitors, the hope of reaching the Celtics and snatching that 10th place that would allow them to fight a place in the next postseason and, taking into account that the Atlanta Hawks who are 9th today, have the same balance of 14-14 As the Celtics, being able to fight for ninth place in the standings would not be impossible for the Knicks.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, to be played on Saturday, December 18, at the TD Garden in Boston, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBA TV, NBC Sports Boston, MSG.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Predictions

The Bookmarkers have not yet given their favorite, although they will surely do so in a few hours. Even so, it must be taken into account that, despite the difference in the win / loss balances shows a certain parity between both teams, the Boston Celtics have been somewhat more solid this season and it is for that reason, in addition to the fact that play at home, which may have a slight favoritism. In any case, we must not forget that in their first meeting the Knicks won, so nothing is clear.