NBA News: Spurs star Chris Paul praises Victor Wembanyama after beating the Warriors

The San Antonio Spurs triumphed over the Golden State Warriors, fueled by a standout performance from Victor Wembanyama. Following the game, Spurs guard Chris Paul didn’t hold back in praising the NBA star.

The Golden State Warriors suffered a tough loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, with rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama emerging as the standout performer in the NBA regular-season clash. Despite the loss, Warriors veteran Chris Paul highlighted the efforts of his own teammates, praising their contributions to the team’s ninth victory of the season.

Wembanyama’s stellar display dominated post-game discussions, with players and analysts alike acknowledging his growing status as one of the league’s brightest talents. Paul, now with the Warriors, didn’t shy away from commending the Spurs’ rising star for his outstanding performance.

“Vic’s confidence never wavers. It’s really impressive to see,” Paul said. “I’ve been playing for a long time, and I’ve seen players who, after missing two shots, hesitate to take the next one. But he’s different. He’s a guy who works hard and knows the next shot will fall—that’s what matters.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wembanyama was the driving force behind the Spurs’ victory, showcasing his skill and poise on the court. He finished with 25 points, shooting 9-of-21 from the field, 4-of-13 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. His all-around performance led the Spurs to a crucial win and further solidified his reputation as a player to watch.

Advertisement

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs scores against the Golden State Warriors in the second half at Frost Bank Center on November 23, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.

Advertisement

Wembanyama reflects on Spurs’ success

After the game, Wembanyama spoke about the Spurs’ team dynamic and his role in their recent success. “Getting back in rhythm when you sit out is challenging, but you’ve got to catch the train while it’s moving,” Wembanyama said. “What you do in these situations is play for your teammates and try to fit in.”

Advertisement

see also Spurs' Victor Wembanyama shares his thoughts on Chris Paul's historic NBA milestone after Lakers' win

He continued to praise his teammate, Stephan Castle, for his contributions: “Today, something clicked. Everybody could feel it—he was super locked in. I have blind trust in him because, so many times, he plays like a more experienced player. I don’t know where that comes from, but it’s a good thing to rely on.“

Facing fff against Stephen Curry

Despite the outcome, Wembanyama expressed his admiration for playing against Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. “He’s very inspiring. Growing up, his whole game—the way he pushes himself on the court—is incredible,” Wembanyama said. “What stands out now is his will to win, which seems almost immortal.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Spurs’ rookie added, “He doesn’t just play to play; he’s competitive and remains at the top of the conference. You can feel his hunger for more championships. Even in 2022, I watched the Finals live, and you could see that fire in him.”