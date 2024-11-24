NBA News: Warriors' Stephen Curry makes something clear to fans after loss to Spurs

After the Golden State Warriors suffered their fourth loss of the NBA regular season, Stephen Curry addressed fans with a candid message about the team’s performance in their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Golden State Warriors faced harsh criticism following their 10-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Head coach Steve Kerr found himself under scrutiny, while Stephen Curry, who had an uncharacteristically poor performance, addressed the team’s struggles after the NBA regular season game.

The Warriors, known for their high-energy style, failed to deliver their usual level of play. Curry scored just 14 points, converting only 3 of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc. Draymond Green also had a night to forget, contributing just one point in 27 minutes on the court.

A pivotal moment came late in the third quarter, with Golden State holding a commanding 17-point lead. However, the Warriors couldn’t withstand the relentless energy of Victor Wembanyama, who finished the game with 25 points and led the Spurs to a comeback victory. Speaking to the media postgame, Curry reflected on the team’s inability to capitalize on their advantage.

“You can find reasons or excuses after a game, things like that,” Curry said. “But we’re up 17 with three minutes left in the third. Golden State can learn a lesson about capturing and maintaining momentum on the road when you’ve done enough to separate.”

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Kerr’s take on the loss

Head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged Wembanyama’s impact and pointed to the Warriors’ struggles under pressure. After a strong start, the team faltered when it mattered most.

“We ran out of gas,” Kerr admitted. “But this is part of the NBA, and we have to learn how to execute under pressure when we’re tired. We didn’t do that tonight, but we’ll get better.”

The absence of Jonathan Kuminga, who has been a key contributor this season, didn’t help the Warriors’ cause. Kerr explained Kuminga’s absence: “He just felt sick before the game,” he said, addressing fans’ concerns.

Warriors’ stats highlight struggles

The Warriors opened strong, finishing the first quarter up 29-17. They maintained their edge in the second quarter, which ended tied at 21-21. In the third, Golden State held a significant advantage before the Spurs surged back, outscoring them 33-31. The fourth quarter, however, was disastrous for the Warriors, as they managed just 13 points compared to San Antonio’s 33.

Despite a solid showing from Andrew Wiggins—who tallied 20 points, five rebounds, and three assists in 33 minutes—the Warriors couldn’t match the Spurs’ intensity. Wiggins summed it up candidly: “They just played harder than us.”