NCAAB News: Rutgers star Dylan Harper reveals key advice from Michael Jordan

Dylan Harper, star of Rutgers, knows that his breakthrough in the NCAAB comes with an advice from a former teammate of his father: Michael Jordan.

The NCAAB season is just beginning, but several players are already showing signs of being key protagonists this year. Dylan Harper, star of Rutgers and son of former Chicago Bulls player Ron Harper, is expected to be one of them. Some time ago, the talented player revealed a key piece of advice given to him by none other than Michael Jordan himself.

Both Harper and Ace Bailey are among those expected to be the next big stars in college basketball. In fact, many are predicting a future in the NBA for both players, provided their talent and physical attributes lead them in that direction.

Given his father’s close relationship with one of the greatest basketball players in history, Harper had the opportunity to meet Michael Jordan on several occasions. It was Dylan himself who, in statements to the press, revealed the advice that His Airness gave him before the start of the season.

“Just stay in the gym, and work hard, because he said he wasn’t great to have vitality, but he stayed in the gym and worked hard, and you know, that’s where he’s at now, look where he’s at,” Dylan Harper stated.

Head coach Steve Pikiell of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights speaks with Dylan Harper #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half of their game against the St. John’s Red Storm at Jersey Mike’s Arena on October 17, 2024 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The talented point guard for the Scarlet Knights received offers from other prestigious programs such as UCLA and Duke, among others, but ultimately decided to commit to Rutgers.

Harper highlights the importance of staying close to home

Dylan Harper’s innate talent has drawn attention from many programs, all eager to add him to their roster. However, the point guard chose to commit to Rutgers, staying close to his roots and family.

“Staying home was the biggest thing to me,” Harper said via Sports Illustrated. “Just to be able to play my next level of basketball at home in my backyard — with all of my family, friends and everyone who has seen me grown up and supported me — that was the main factor.”

The promising start of the Scarlet Knights

After a handful of games, Dylan Harper’s Rutgers team has started strong, securing dominant victories over St. John’s, Wagner, Saint Peter’s, Monmouth, and Merrimack.

In his latest performance, Harper finished the game with 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists, emerging as one of his team’s leaders in the statistics.

These are the upcoming matchups they will face:

vs Kennesaw State, November 24th

vs Notre Dame, November 26th

vs Alabama, November 27th