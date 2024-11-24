Nebraska News: QB Dylan Raiola issues strong statement after victory vs Wisconsin

After the solid victory of the Nebraska Cornhuskers over the Wisconsin Badgers, QB Dylan Raiola made it clear what the aspirations are for the upcoming year.

Although the Nebraska Cornhuskers‘ season did not meet the expectations set at the start of the year, their late-season victory has fans excited for what’s to come. Dylan Raiola, the star QB of the program, was a key factor in the win over Wisconsin and is already focused on what lies ahead for the next season.

Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium witnessed the final home game of the year for Matt Rhule‘s squad, and it ended with a solid victory over the Badgers. The final score? A commanding 44-25 in favor of the home team.

Nebraska‘s starting quarterback was crucial in key moments of the game, and even in the victories against their opponents this year. However, it wasn’t enough to secure a better result at the end of the regular season. This is why Raiola is already thinking about what lies ahead.

“Playoffs next year,” Raiola said postgame. “It’s as simple as that.” The talented Nebraska Cornhuskers player is not satisfied with just playing in a Bowl game; he aims to go even further next year.

Dylan Raiola #15 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers passes against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first quarter Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Dylan Raiola had an impressive performance in the game: he threw for 293 yards, one touchdown, and was 28 of 38 passing. Once the game was over, he spoke about his family: “I saw my mom, and she was crying,” the QB said.

Matt Rhule praises Raiola’s performance after win against Wisconsin

Coach Matt Rhule knows the caliber of players he has on his roster, particularly the talent of quarterback Dylan Raiola. Once the game, where his team emerged victorious, was over, the coach made it clear what he thinks about his QB.

“There’s still a ton of plays we left out there,” head coach Matt Rhule said. “I just think Dylan was really on, and we ran the football really well.”

Undoubtedly, if they want to make it to the playoffs next season, they will need to win a few more games and maintain their level of play. Having Raiola as the starting quarterback could be a huge asset for Rhule and his coaching staff.

Head coach Matt Rhule of the Nebraska Cornhuskers reacts against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on October 06, 2023 in Champaign, Illinois.

Nebraska’s regular season farewell

With their focus set on what lies ahead, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will wrap up their NCAAF regular season participation next weekend. The game will take place on Friday, November 29, one day earlier than usual, as they travel to Iowa to face the Hawkeyes.